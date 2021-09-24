Suspects released after counter terrorism raid at Dewsbury takeaway
- Published
Six people held on suspicion of making or possessing explosives after counter terrorism police raided a takeaway have been released without charge.
Five men and a woman were arrested after officers targeted the Chicken Diner shop, in Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, and the property above at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday.
Police said searches had taken place and no threat had been identified.
The men, aged 18, 37, 49, 53 and 56, and woman, 47, have been released.
As well as the raid on the takeaway, searches also took place at a house in Dewsbury.
Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) said: "The search has now concluded and no threat has been identified as a result of the police activity last night or ongoing enquiries."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.