Manzoor Hassan: Man jailed for raping girl he sold for sex
A man who rape a teenager and forced her into prostitution after he got her addicted to crack cocaine and heroin has been jailed for 14 years.
Manzoor Hassan, 41, met the Huddersfield girl when she was 16 and living in a children's home in 2005.
He was convicted at Leeds Crown Court of, rape, controlling a child prostitute and supplying class A drugs.
Hassan was sentenced to 14 years, to be served alongside an existing five-year term for similar offences.
During his trial, prosecutor Kate Batty told the jury: "The entire scenario was a cynical and manipulative design by him to ensure he had a regular source of income for his own drug habit."
'Utterly wicked'
Hassan, of Bland Street, Huddersfield was arrested as part of West Yorkshire Police's Operation Tendersea investigation into sexual abuse of girls in the town.
Det Ch Insp Ian Thornes said: "Manzoor Hassan's treatment of a young and vulnerable victim in this latest case was both utterly wicked and callous in the extreme.
"He committed serious sexual offences against her and then forced her into prostitution for his own financial benefit. After he gained a hold over the victim she found it very difficult to break free.
"It is hard to find words to describe how vile his abuse and exploitation of the victim in this case has been."
