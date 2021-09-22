Peter Sutcliffe: Serial killer refused to shield despite Covid risk
- Published
Serial killer Peter Sutcliffe refused to shield despite being warned he was vulnerable to coronavirus, an inquest has heard.
The 74-year-old, who was serving a whole-life term at HMP Frankland for murdering 13 women, died in November.
Prison governor Lee Drummond said he had declined shielding measures.
Coroner Crispin Oliver concluded Sutcliffe died a natural death after receiving good medical care, with no suspicious circumstances.
As he delivered his findings at Crook, County Durham, Mr Oliver addressed the families of Sutcliffe's victims, offering his "continuing best wishes".
"I hope you have some sense of closure at this point and that your loved ones, the victims, may better rest in peace now that Peter Sutcliffe is dead," he said.
Sutcliffe tested positive for the virus on November 5 and died on 13 November at University Hospital of North Durham.
The inquest was told the killer, who had changed his name to Coonan, was in poor health from heart disease, diabetes and kidney disease.
Governor Mr Drummond said vulnerable prisoners had been warned about risks of coronavirus during the first lockdown in March 2020.
He said shielding measures, such as being kept apart from other inmates at meal times, were offered, but Sutcliffe declined.
Coroner Mr Oliver was told the killer was first taken to hospital on 27 October after feeling dizzy and being diagnosed at the prison's healthcare unit with a blocked heart.
He returned to jail on 4 November and afterwards tested positive for Covid-19.
Angela Spence, a prison nurse, said he was treated with antibiotics for a cough but his health deteriorated and he had a rapid heart rate.
Mr Drummond said Sutcliffe returned to hospital on both 8 and 9 November, before being admitted a final time the next day.
Sutcliffe's murders across Yorkshire and Manchester between October 1975 and November 1980 terrified northern England and led to a huge manhunt and a botched police inquiry.
He had been held in Broadmoor secure psychiatric hospital since 1984, but was transferred to Frankland in 2016.
He was held on Alpha wing, which caters for prisoners with mobility issues, and the governor said he was treated as a retired prisoner and did not have to work.
"For such a high-profile prisoner he was very unassuming and went about his daily business," Mr Drummond said.
One of Sutcliffe's last acts in prison was to fall from his bed while trying to change the channel on his television, though he did not injure himself, the inquest heard.
Police routinely investigate the death of anyone held in prison and Sutcliffe's death was examined by Det Con Alistair Rogowski.
He said the jail's Covid lockdown meant he was unable to investigate Sutcliffe's cell, however he said there was nothing to suggest the death was not from natural causes.
Pathologist Dr Clive Bloxham gave evidence via video-link and said his post-mortem examination revealed Sutcliffe had "extremely heavy lungs" typical of someone with coronavirus.
He said the death was not suspicious and was from natural causes.
Sutcliffe's next of kin, ex-wife Sonia Woodward, had been informed of his deteriorating health, the coroner heard.
She had been invited to attend the hearing, but had declined.
The inquest is expected to conclude later.
