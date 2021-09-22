Peter Sutcliffe refused to shield despite Covid risk
Serial killer Peter Sutcliffe refused to shield despite being warned he was vulnerable to coronavirus, an inquest heard.
Sutcliffe died at University Hospital of North Durham on 13 November 2020.
The 74-year-old was serving a life sentence at HMP Frankland for the murder of 13 women in the 1970s.
A pathologist said Sutcliffe, also known as the Yorkshire Ripper, died from Covid-19 infection, with heart disease and diabetes contributing.
