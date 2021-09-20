Man bailed in Keighley hit-and-run crash death inquiry
A man arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a nine-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash in West Yorkshire has been released on bail.
The boy died on Friday after he and another pedestrian were struck by a van in Sutton Lane, Keighley, which failed to stop at the scene.
The second pedestrian suffered minor injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 49-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has since been released on bail.
The force has urged anyone who witnessed the collision, which happened close to the border with North Yorkshire, to get in touch.
