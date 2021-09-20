Christopher Windle jailed for fleeing fatal Bradford crash
- Published
A driver who fled the scene of a fatal collision in Bradford has been jailed.
Christopher Windle, 21, was driving a Renault Megane when it crashed into another vehicle, killing his passenger, Stephen Tordoff, 18, and injuring three others in the car.
The crash happened in September 2019 on Wakefield Road, near to the junction with Neville Road and New Hey Road.
Windle, from Bradford, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for four years and nine months.
He also pleaded guilty to causing death while uninsured and disqualified from driving and two other charges of dangerous driving.
Sgt Mick Kilburn, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Windle's actions on that night show that he had no consideration for anyone but himself, which sadly resulted in the loss of a young man's life.
"The death of Mr Tordoff has had a lasting impact on his family and robbed them of a life with a much-loved son, grandson and brother."
Windle, who was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Friday, was also banned from driving for seven years.
