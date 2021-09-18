Yorkshire Soapbox Race late postponement 'an utter shambles'
A Huddersfield soapbox race has been postponed two days before the inaugural event was due to take place due to insurance issues.
The Yorkshire Soapbox Race was expected to attract more than 3,000 spectators on Sunday, with 30 teams due to race karts through the town centre.
One entrant said he was "absolutely gutted", with another resident calling the late decision "an utter shambles".
Organisers said they were "truly sorry" for the postponement.
In a statement released on Friday night, the town's business improvement district said a contractor had "not fulfilled the full requirements to carry out the event".
Refunds were being processed for those who had paid £50 deposits to enter the race, organisers said, with plans under way to hold the race in 2022.
Reacting to the announcement, one entrant posted: "Been working on my soapbox day and night for months to find out you weren't correctly insured four days before is unbelievable."
Another said: "What an utter shambles for our town, all those people who were participating let alone visiting."
Sam Sharp, Huddersfield BID manager, said: "We outsourced the event organisation to a local company who have experience in planning events of this magnitude.
"The event cannot take place due to the correct level of insurance not being secured.
"I was made aware of this at lunchtime on Thursday and since then, all directors and stakeholders worked hard to attempt to secure the correct insurance."
"We are truly sorry for the disappointment the cancellation will cause."
