Leeds Stourton solar-powered park and ride site opens
- Published
A £38.5m fully solar-powered park and ride site in Leeds has been described as the "UK's first" by the council.
The Stourton site in south Leeds was opened by Rachel Maclean, the minister for future of transport and environment, on Thursday.
Ms Maclean said the new scheme would "slash journey times and congestion while improving air quality".
The official opening marked the 150th anniversary of public transport in West Yorkshire, said Leeds City Council.
In 1871, a horse tram service started between the city centre and Headingley.
Horse power soon gave way to electric trams, trolleybuses and buses on the streets of Leeds.
The Stourton site is the third park and ride in the city alongside Elland Road and Temple Green.
It opened for public use on 6 September and has fully electric, zero-emission buses running every 10-15 minutes into the city centre.
The introduction of park and ride sites around the city is aimed at reducing congestion in the city centre and improving air quality by reducing carbon emissions, the council said.
The terminus building features a so-called green roof, helping to reduce urban air temperatures and creating a habitat for wildlife and numerous trees have been planted.
The site at junction 7 of the M621 is to benefit drivers using the M1, A61 and A639.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.