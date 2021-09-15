Huddersfield grooming trial hears teenage girl 'corrupted and abused'
- Published
A vulnerable teenage girl was groomed and sexually abused by three men who used her as a commodity for their own pleasure, a court has heard.
Mohammed Kammer, Nahman Mohammed and Wiqas Mahmud are accused of raping the girl in Huddersfield when she aged 14 and 15, Leeds Crown Court heard.
Jurors heard the men plied her with drink and drugs and she became "utterly corrupted", the jury was told.
All three men deny the charges against them.
Opening the case on Tuesday, prosecutor Kate Batty said the girl was exploited between 2005 and 2008, during which time she experienced "repeated sexual abuse by older men".
"She was used as a commodity - she was not seen by these men as a human being, her feelings were not taken into account, what she wanted was of no concern to these men," she said.
"The men wanted to engage in sexual activity with her and so they did. They did not care whether she consented."
The court heard that two of the men drove the girl to Manchester to have sex with Nahman Mohammed's uncle.
She ran out of the house and had to make her way back to Huddersfield with no money, the jury heard.
By the time she was 15 years old, Ms Batty said, the victim estimated she had been coerced into sex with up to 300 men.
"Not because she wanted to, or because she was freely consenting to that sex, but because she became utterly corrupted and was made to believe that she had no choice," she said.
Mr Kammer, 37, known as Kammy, is accused of raped the girl on four occasions.
He is also charged alongside Mr Mohammed, 35, of trafficking the girl within the UK for sexual exploitation.
Mr Mohammed, known as Drac, and Mr Mahmud, 41, are also charged with rape.
The trial continues.
