Dewsbury fire: Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze
- Published
Sixty firefighters are tackling a large fire at an industrial unit in West Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Mill Street East in the Savile Town area of Dewsbury at 16:50 BST.
Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud bangs at the site, thought to be caused by gas cylinders exploding.
A fire service spokesperson said everyone on the site had been accounted for and asked people to avoid the area.
Nearby residents are advised to keep their windows closed, with some buildings on Mill Street East evacuated.
Warren Street was also closed, with a cordon in place around the scene of the fire.
One eyewitness reported the dark plumes of smoke were visible 10 miles away in Halifax.
Arriva Yorkshire warned buses in North Kirklees would be delayed for the rest of Friday due to the blaze.
