Dewsbury: Dozens of firefighters tackle industrial unit fire
Sixty firefighters are tackling a large fire at an industrial unit in West Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was called to the premises in the Savile Town area of Dewsbury on Friday afternoon.
A fire service spokesperson said everyone on the site had been accounted for and asked people to avoid the area.
One eyewitness reported the dark plumes of smoke were visible 10 miles away in Halifax.
Arriva Yorkshire warned buses in North Kirklees would be delayed for the remainder of Friday due to the fire.
