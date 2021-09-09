Knife-wielding robbers raid Leeds designer clothes store
A gang of knife-wielding robbers have raided a designer clothing shop in Leeds.
The band of masked men entered Flannels in Vicar Lane and threatened staff before stealing a number of items and escaping by car.
Armed officers were deployed to the scene following the robbery, which took place at 10.26 BST on Thursday.
West Yorkshire Police said nobody was injured during the raid. The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
