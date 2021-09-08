Leeds robbers flee on foot after getaway vehicle toppled
- Published
A masked gang were forced to flee on foot when their getaway vehicle became stuck on its side during a robbery .
The four men tried to topple a free-standing cash machine at at the Co-op store, in Selby Road, Whitkirk, on Tuesday night, said police.
After several failed attempts to pull the machine from the Leeds shop, their final go ended with the Nissan X-Trail 4x4 on its side.
West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for information about the robbery.
The men, who threatened shop staff and caused "significant" damage to the store, ran away empty-handed along Hollyshaw Lane, a force spokesman added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.