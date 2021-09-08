Bradford child sex abuse: MP calls for public inquiry
- Published
A public inquiry must be held to understand the scale of "horrific" child sexual exploitation in Bradford over the last 20 years, an MP has said.
The call comes after a critical review detailing the abuse of five victims found some children remain at risk.
Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore said he wanted to see a full inquiry similar to the Jay report in Rotherham.
The Bradford Partnership, which published the review, said an inquiry was unlikely to provide new learning.
The independent review, which was published in July, gave an insight into child sexual exploitation (CSE) in the Bradford district over a 17-year period between 2002 and 2019.
It described how four girls and a boy had been sexually abused after having been let down by numerous services.
The report, which looked at responses from authorities, including Bradford Council and the police, said "lessons needed to be learnt".
Conservative MP Mr Moore said the review was only "shining a small light" on a bigger problem.
"Many people have talked about it, but there hasn't been a proper understanding of the scale in which this has been going on in our communities," he said.
"In my mind, we can only do that by having a full Rotherham-style review which clearly looks at all agencies involved and calls for victims to come forward so we can get a proper understanding."
Anna, who was abused by gangs of men while in care and whose abuse is outlined in the report, said the victims needed a full inquiry.
She was 15 when she had an Islamic wedding to her abuser, which was allegedly attended by her social worker.
She said: "I won't accept a generic apology. It's not only myself who had life-changing events. So have thousands of victims."
Jane Booth, independent chair of the Bradford Partnership - Working Together to Safeguard Children, said an inquiry would "cost a huge amount of money" and "use precious officer time".
She said the review had been "extremely detailed" and an inquiry would be "unlikely to provide us with any new learning that would better protect children from being abused".
Bradford Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said the review "robustly scrutinised CSE and action had been put in place that addresses all its findings".
She added: "Writing another report would not save one child or prosecute one additional perpetrator.
"All our focus needs to be on safeguarding children now and supporting victims of historic crimes to prosecute the perpetrators."
The Home Office said it was for authorities in individual towns and cities to commission local inquiries.
A spokesperson added: "At a national level, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse will demand accountability for past institutional failings and make practical recommendations to ensure children are given the care and protection they need."
The national inquiry is expected to publish its report in 2022.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.