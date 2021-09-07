Rob Burrow: Ex-Leeds Rhinos star leads £5m MND centre appeal
A former rugby league star is spearheading a £5m appeal to build a new motor neurone disease (MND) centre.
Ex-Leeds Rhinos scrum-half Rob Burrow was diagnosed with the condition after he retired from the game.
He and his family are now helping Leeds Hospitals Charity, where he has received care, to raise money for a new unit.
Burrow said his vision for the centre was a "calming and tranquil sanctuary" and an escape from the "prison" of MND.
"For carers of those with MND it is important to know that their loved ones are in the best possible place, " he said.
Burrow, who made 493 appearances for the Rhinos, retired in 2017 and two years later was diagnosed with MND, a degenerative condition that affects nerves in the brain and spinal cord.
Since then he has documented his life with the disease, and has been honoured for his awareness-raising efforts.
He is regarded as a legend by Leeds Rhinos fans, where he spent his entire 17-year career, winning eight Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups, as well as earning 15 caps for England.
His father Geoff said on BBC Breakfast: "If I could get a box with all Rob's trophies and swap it for him to be healthy, I'd do it today."
Leeds Rhinos has pledged £50,000 to the appeal.
The current MND centre at Seacroft Hospital, where Burrow receives care, treats about 80 people, double the number of patients it supported 10 years ago.
Once completed, the Rob Burrow Motor Neurone Disease Care Centre would give patients access to a wide range of support.
Leeds Hospitals Charity chief executive Esther Wakeman said she could envisage the centre "becoming a flagship in the UK".
