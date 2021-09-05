Bradford children ill after eating cannabis edibles
Three children have been taken ill in separate incidents after consuming cannabis edibles.
An eight-year-old boy and girl, 17, were both found seriously ill in the Great Horton area of Bradford in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police said they had eaten drug-laced sweets and both received hospital treatment before being discharged.
On Saturday afternoon a boy, 15, also from the Great Horton area, was treated in hospital for consuming edibles.
West Yorkshire Police had been alerted to the second incident by staff at Bradford Royal Infirmary.
The force said they were trying to establish how the children had got hold of the sweets.
Cannabis edibles are sweets which have been laced with THC - the psychoactive chemical in cannabis which causes intoxication.
Supt Richard Padwell, from the West Yorkshire force, said: "Although the children involved have recovered after hospital treatment, there were initially genuine concerns for the youngest child that we could have been looking at a tragic outcome."
He said the force was aware these types of drugs were in circulation in the area and had been targeting those involved in their supply and production.
"These edibles are professionally packaged like popular brands of sweets which can make them appear attractive to children, yet they often contain a very high dose of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, which means that people can feel very unwell very quickly," he added.
