Leeds Light Night: Annual event to return to illuminate city
- Published
Large projections and light displays are set to take over landmarks in Leeds with the return of Light Night.
The spectacle will see a large-scale replica of Earth, digital lightning bolts cast on Leeds Civic Hall and light sculptures at Leeds Dock.
More than 40 installations and pieces of artwork are planned for the event taking place on 14 and 15 October.
The council said it was a "one-of-a-kind" showpiece that would attract thousands of people to the city centre.
Under the banner Back to Nature, this year's event will be themed around nature and the environment, the council added.
Last year a slimmed-down festival saw lasers mounted on seven city centre buildings because of coronavirus and social distancing rules.
Organisers said this year's event "will mark a return to a more familiar format" but the programme has been adjusted to include additional safety measures as it expects to attract thousands of visitors.
Previous years have seen up to 80,000 people visit the city centre across two nights.
Cllr Jonathan Pryor, of Leeds City Council, said the event symbolised "everything that makes culture in Leeds so completely unique and special".
"Light Night will also have added significance this year, coming after such an incredibly challenging time for the city," he said.
"We're thrilled to be welcoming visitors back in person this year to safely enjoy what we hope will be the start of much brighter days to come."
