Bradford family trapped in Afghanistan appeals for help
A man trapped in Afghanistan with his wife and young children has said he fears he may "die here with my kids".
The family, from Bradford, were visiting a relative when they were caught up in the Taliban takeover.
Speaking to the BBC he appealed to the government to be rescued. "I need to leave this country desperately. They need to take us out," he said.
A government spokesperson said it was still trying to get British nationals out of the country.
The man, who the BBC is not naming to protect him and his family, said he was in "extremely high danger" and pleaded for the government to "do something and take us out from this situation".
He added: "There is no people who is going to look after me.
"There is only one person in my family and he's been killed."
He added that his health was also deteriorating as he had no insulin to treat his diabetes.
Bradford East MP Imran Hussain said he had been working to help the family and had arranged for them to board an evacuation flight from Kabul, but for some reason they were prevented from boarding the aircraft.
"Eventually they passed the checks and they were brought to the stairs of an aeroplane only to be then forcibly removed and literally thrown outside the gates of the airport to a place where hours before we had seen a suicide bomb and an attack where many people lost their lives," he said.
The Labour MP said his office had been "inundated" with similar cases" and he was trying to help "hundreds of people" trapped in Afghanistan.
He described the government's response as "frankly unacceptable".
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "More than 15,000 people including British nationals, our Afghan staff and others at risk have been evacuated from Afghanistan by the UK since 15 August in one of the biggest operations of its kind in history.
"We will continue to do all we can to deliver on our obligation to get British nationals and eligible Afghans out of the country while the security situation allows."
