RSPCA rescue kitten found in car engine after trip from Wales to Leeds
A kitten has been rescued after travelling from south Wales to West Yorkshire in a car engine.
The driver heard a strange noise coming from under the bonnet when they reached Leeds at the end of the 230-mile journey on 12 August.
The RSPCA were called after the motorist tried unsuccessfully to tempt the cat out with food.
The six-week-old stowaway was "very lucky" not to be injured during the four-hour drive, the RSPCA said.
Animal rescue officer Rebecca Goulding said: "He was absolutely covered in grease but thankfully had no injuries so he's a very lucky cat.
"The caller explained that they'd heard a strange noise all the way from Wales and had assumed it was something wrong with the engine.
"That means the kitten must have been stuck there for about four hours.
"He's so lucky to have not been burnt or injured. He's definitely used up one of his nine lives on the trip!"
Ms Goulding took the kitten home to monitor him and named him Tom after Welsh singer Tom Jones.
The RSPCA urged motorists to do simple checks before setting off on journeys as cats are known to hide under vehicles.
Ms Goulding said: "We would urge motorists to take some simple steps to make sure there are no intrepid moggies seeking shelter under their car before they switch on their engines and drive away.
"A quick look under the car and a tap on the bonnet should help to reveal a hiding cat. Make sure to wait a few moments to give any cat time to crawl out before deciding if it's safe to switch on the engine."
It is not known if Tom the kitten was a pet or a stray. If anyone recognises him they are urged to get in touch with the RSPCA's Halifax branch.
