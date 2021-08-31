Bradford men jailed over spate of cash machine explosions
Two men have been jailed for stealing more than £300,000 by blowing up cash machines across northern England.
Stuart Penney and James Fairburn caused thousands of pounds worth of damage in a series of "devastating" explosions at petrol stations and convenience stores.
The duo blew up seven cash points between October 2017 and February 2018 by pumping gas into the machines.
Both men were jailed at Leeds Crown Court after admitting conspiracy to steal and to cause an explosion.
The court heard the pair, both 37, targeted cash points in Darlington, Bradford, Keighley and Huddersfield.
After the pair were arrested in February 2018 police discovered of thousands of pounds in cash and mobile phones at their homes, as well as evidence that both were living well beyond their means.
Det Ch Insp Andy Howard, from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit said: "These men used dangerous methods to cause explosions in cash machines at petrol stations and convenience stores, not caring whether anyone was injured or seriously hurt in their series of reckless attacks.
"The explosive force produced was devastating and severely damaged the buildings housing these machines - a number of which were situated in residential areas, causing a significant impact on business owners and the community."
Penney, of Eastbury Avenue, Bradford, who also admitted a charge of dangerous driving, was jailed for 13 and a half years while Fairburn, of Union Road, Bradford was sent to prison for 12 and a half years.
