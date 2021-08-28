Ossett postie paints digital Sean Lock portrait tribute
A portrait in tribute to the late comedian Sean Lock has been digitally painted by a West Yorkshire postman.
Adam Schofield, from Ossett, said that he had often listened to the comedian's work while he painted.
Mr Schofield said he started the portrait "ages ago" but Lock's death persuaded him to finish it.
Following a lot of interest when he posted the work on social media the picture is now being raffled for a cancer charity.
A comedy panel show favourite, Lock was a team captain on the series 8 Out of 10 Cats, hosted by Jimmy Carr.
He also appeared on QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.
His death from cancer at the age of 58 was announced earlier this month.
"When I posted his portrait on Instagram I had 3,000 likes, by far the most I've ever received," said Mr Schofield.
"I listened to Sean so much while painting especially on 8 Out of 10 Cats, he felt like a work colleague."
As Mr Schofield, 42, is colour blind he finds it hard to mix paints but now he works on an iPad using a paint programme.
"Discovering digital painting has saved my life, it's the same as painting but without using the paint", he said.
An A3 copy of the Sean Lock portrait is being raffled for Macmillan Cancer Support he said.
Mr Schofield said: "If the raffle just raises a few hundred pound for charity then it will have been worth it."
Previously the postman and painter has created portraits of television presenters Davina McColl and Ferne Cotton.
The Sean Lock raffle is due to finish on 24 October.
