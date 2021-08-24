Meat cleaver terror video-maker jailed
- Published
A man who shared clips of himself brandishing a meat cleaver and spouting extremist ideology has been jailed for terror offences.
Mohammed Shakeel Yasin, 49, made a string of "disturbing" videos imploring others to attack so-called infidels.
The clips, shared on WhatsApp, were found on seized mobile phones despite his attempts to delete them.
He was jailed for six years after a Leeds Crown Court jury found him guilty of three charges.
Counter-terrorism officers said the videos were made and shared with the intention of encouraging acts of terrorism or helping with the preparation of a terrorist act.
Det Ch Supt Martin Snowden, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East said: "Mohammed Shakeel Yasin created disturbing videos, including one in which he brandished a meat cleaver, to encourage others to inflict violence on people who did not conform to his extremist ideology.
"Not only did he personally film the clip, but he then shared it via WhatsApp to other individuals known to him - including a potentially vulnerable young person."
Yasin, of St Peg Close, Cleckheaton, had denied dissemination of terrorist publications.