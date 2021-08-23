BBC News

Eileen Barrott death: Murder-accused husband appears in court

image sourceWest Yorkshire Police
image captionMrs Barrott worked as a nurse at St James's Hospital in Leeds

The husband of a nurse found fatally injured at her home has appeared in court charged with her murder.

Eileen Barrott, 50, was pronounced dead at the property in Naburn Fold, in the Whinmoor area of Leeds, on 15 August.

Mark Barrott spoke only to confirm his name, address and age in a three-minute appearance at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

District Judge Timothy Capstick remanded the 54-year-old into custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mrs Barrott worked as a nurse at St James's Hospital in Leeds.

