Students 'devastated' after losing Leeds college places
A college has come under fire after a number of students had their offer of a place withdrawn the night before they were due to enrol.
Students hoping to attend Notre Dame Catholic College in Leeds were notified by text message on Wednesday evening.
Louise Powell said her daughter, who was offered a place in December, had been left "devastated".
The college said it had taken the decision to stop enrolment as it had reached "unprecedented capacity".
Ms Powell said she and her daughter initially thought the text message was a hoax and had attended the college with a friend on Thursday still expecting to enrol.
"The girls came through anyway today to enrol, because we didn't believe it," she said.
"Suddenly, these kids, who have had such a difficult year, have just been treated so badly by an establishment that says it is loving and supportive and has a Catholic ethos, and that's why we picked Notre Dame."
The enrolment process had been due to take place between 16 and 19 August, with each student given a date to attend, however, it was stopped a day early on 18 August.
Michelle Foreman said her daughter had been "distraught" when she received the message.
She added: "It's so close to the start of the academic year and they have just been dropped like a hot potato."
In a statement the college said a rise in the number of school leavers and better GSCE results had left it in the "unprecedented position of being full after three days of enrolment".
However, it said it believed it had "acted as ethically and morally as we could have under such difficult circumstances".
The Department for Education said colleges were responsible for setting their own admission policies.
"As with any year, there will be a small number of students who don't get a place on their preferred course or at their preferred institution," the department said.
It added that local councils had a duty "to support young people in appropriate further education, apprenticeship, traineeship or other employment with training".
