Eileen Barrott murder: Husband detained in Scotland
Police searching for the husband of Eileen Barrott have made an arrest.
Police said 54-year-old Mark Barrott had been detained on suspicion of murder by Police Scotland in the Elgin area at 04:30 BST.
Mrs Barrott, 50, was found seriously injured in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, Leeds, on Sunday evening, but died at the scene.
Police said Mr Barrott would be brought back to West Yorkshire for questioning in relation to his wife's death.
