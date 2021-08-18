Eileen Barrott murder: Husband traced to Elgin
Published
A man wanted in connection with the murder of his wife has been traced to Elgin in Scotland, police said.
Eileen Barrott, 50, was found injured in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, Leeds, on Sunday evening, but died at the scene.
West Yorkshire Police said officers attended a property near Elgin on Tuesday and confirmed Mark Barrott had been staying there, but had left.
The force said it was continuing to cooperate with Police Scotland in tracing the 54-year-old.
Officers also recovered Mr Barrott's silver Toyota Avensis from the Lincoln Green area of Leeds shortly before 19:00 BST on Tuesday.
Mr Barrott is believed to have left Leeds railway station by train at about 13:00 BST on Sunday and arrived at Edinburgh Waverley station at 16:00 BST.
He then travelled on to Aberdeen and was last seen on CCTV in Huntly Street in the city centre at 21:16 BST on Sunday.
Police believe he travelled to Elgin again by train from Aberdeen.
Det Ch Insp Vanessa Rolfe, from West Yorkshire Police, said the force had sent detectives to work alongside Police Scotland officers in the search for Mr Barrott.
"We are still working to locate and arrest Mark Barrott as a suspect for his wife Eileen's murder, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him following this latest confirmed sighting in the Elgin area yesterday.
"Our advice remains that anyone who sees him should not approach him but should contact police immediately on 999."
Police Scotland said it was assisting the West Yorkshire force and said there would be increased patrols in Elgin.
"Anyone with any concerns is asked to contact police," a spokesperson said.
Mrs Barrott was a nurse and had worked at St James's Hospital in Leeds.
Det Ch Insp Rolfe said members of her family were going through an "incredibly difficult" time.
"I would appeal directly to Mark Barrott to hand himself in to police and avoid prolonging things any further," she said.
