Afghanistan: 'I can't stop my tears for my Kabul family'
- Published
An Afghan family living in West Yorkshire have shared their fears for relatives in Kabul after the Taliban swept to power.
Nahida and Mohammed, who live in Leeds, fled the last Taliban regime in Afghanistan when their 22-year-old son Mustafa was a baby.
Nahida told BBC Radio Leeds she was worried for the safety of her brother, who is a soldier in the Afghan army.
"My whole family is there and I know it's dangerous for them," she said.
Nahida said her dad, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews were all in Kabul, the Afghan capital which the Taliban took over on Sunday.
The development caused chaos in the city, with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country and thousands of civilians also attempting to leave.
Nahida said: "When I watch [the TV] I can't stop my tears, it's difficult, my whole family is there and I know it's dangerous for them.
"I spoke to my sister and asked, 'do you have food, do you have water and electricity?'.
"She said, 'we can't go outside, because the Taliban came and the shops are closed, everything's closed'."
In a press conference on Tuesday Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said he wished to "assure the international community that nobody will be harmed".
Mustafa said: "I think largely the governments have abandoned the country - not only the home government, but also a lot of western governments.
"The civilians are the ones who suffer."
He added: "Taking the country back a few decades is probably the biggest fear, also the loss of lives."
