Eileen Barrott murder: NHS tribute to nurse as manhunt continues
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a nurse who was murdered at her home in Leeds as police continue to search for her husband in Scotland.
Eileen Barrott, 50, was found injured in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, on Sunday evening but died at the scene.
West Yorkshire Police are trying to trace Mark Barrott, 54, who caught a train from Leeds to Edinburgh that day.
Mrs Barrott worked at St James's Hospital in Leeds where bosses said her colleagues had been left in shock.
A spokesman for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: "It is with great sadness that we have heard about the sudden and unexpected passing of Eileen Barrott.
"She will be sadly missed by all her friends and colleagues across the trust.
"Eileen worked as a staff nurse across a number of departments since joining the trust in 1996.
"This has been a shock to her colleagues and we're doing all we can to support them at this difficult time."
Police released images of Mr Barrott, who they would like to question over her death.
They have urged members of the public not to approach him, but to contact 999 instead.
Det Ch Insp Vanessa Rolfe said: "We urgently need to speak to Mark Barrott in connection with the investigation."
Police are also trying to trace Mr Barrott's car, a silver Toyota Avensis, registration FJ51 ZHB that is still believed to be in Leeds.
Mr Barrott left Leeds railway station by train at 13:00 BST on Sunday and arrived at Edinburgh Waverley station at 16:00 BST.
Officers released CCTV images of him at Leeds railway station along with an image of him taken in 2015.
Neighbours of Mr and Mrs Barrott said they had lived in the terraced house in Naburn Fold for about 20 years and had two grown-up children - a son and a daughter.
One resident, who did not want to named, said Mr Barrott did not work but Mrs Barrott worked at St James's in the city.
"She was a nurse who worked like crazy through the last 18 months," they said.
"So, for this to happen is just so shocking."
A police cordon was set up around the house and at least 10 police vehicles were parked in neighbouring streets.
Forensics officers wearing protective white overalls searched the streets around the house.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.