Leeds murder investigation in Whinmoor after woman's death
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman found with serious injuries has died in Leeds.
Officers went to Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, at about 18.30 BST on Sunday, but the injured woman died at the scene, said West Yorkshire Police.
The residential location is off Sherburn Road, close to the A64 in the north east of the city.
A number of police vehicles attended and a cordon remains in place as inquiries continue, said the force.
