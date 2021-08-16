Ben Nevis: Amputee completes climb for children's holiday camp
An amputee has trekked up Ben Nevis in "unbearable pain" and wet weather conditions to raise money to help children who have also lost limbs.
Ben Lovell, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, had his leg amputated in 2017 after suffering a blood clot.
He set up Amp Camp, a wellness camp for adult amputees, and is now raising money to help children in the same way.
His wife, Laura Lovell, said it was "unbelievably hard" for the amputees in the group to complete the climb.
She said the group, comprising about 10 amputees, set off to reach the summit of the UK's highest mountain at 06:00 BST and returned at about 21:00 BST on Sunday.
"It was absolutely horrendous we hit the most awful weather, it was by far the hardest thing I've done as an able-bodied person so for these amputees it was unbelievably hard," she said.
"There were laughs, cries, doubt, happiness but always strength.
"Ben was reduced to tears on more than one occasion, the pain was unbearable, visibility was poor and at times we lost each other under the strenuous conditions but we all completed and are already planning the next one," she added.
The Scottish peak Ben Nevis is near Fort William and is 1,345m (4,413 ft) above sea level.
Mr Lovell started Amp Camp after struggling with his amputation, suffering depression and PTSD.
The first Kids Amp Camp will take place in February, and will allow six children and their families to go on a paid holiday to Tenerife.
Mrs Lovell said: "The focus for Kids' Amp Camp is on fun rather than fitness," she said.
"Children and their families can have a fun holiday with others who have been through the same thing."
The couple have already raised more than £13,000, paying for the first children's trip and part of a second one.
Mr Lovell has also walked Helvellyn, Scafell Pike, the Yorkshire Three Peaks, 10 laps of Ogden Water in Halifax, Pen Y Fan, Cribin and Corn Du in Wales, and jumped out of a plane in Devon to raise money for Kids Amp Camp.
