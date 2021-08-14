Boys, 13, arrested over 'hate crime' assault in park
A girl has been seriously assaulted by teenagers in a hate crime in a Huddersfield park, police say.
The 14-year-old girl is said to have been abused by a group of teenagers at Fernside Park off Southfield Road before being physically assaulted at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday.
Two boys, aged 13, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
The girl was taken to hospital with serious leg and hand injuries.
"Because of the nature of comments made, the matter is being treated as a hate crime," said Det Con Insp Tanya Wilkins.
"A full investigation remains ongoing into what has been a serious assault on a young victim.
"I want to reassure residents that reports of hate crime are taken extremely seriously and are always thoroughly investigated."
The two arrested boys remain in police custody.
Anyone with information about the attack should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.
