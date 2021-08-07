Halifax death: Murder arrests after injured man dies
- Published
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who was found injured in Halifax.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, was found in Myrtle Avenue after police were called to the scene shortly before 09:00 BST.
He was taken to hospital but died a short time later, West Yorkshire Police said.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
A 35-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, both from the Halifax area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody, police said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.