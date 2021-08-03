Tributes paid to Huddersfield diver missing off Isles of Scilly
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a diver who failed to resurface following a dive in the Isles of Scilly.
Qualified scuba diver Rob Dalby, 55, from Huddersfield, was diving off the island of St Mary's last Wednesday when his equipment malfunctioned.
Searches are being carried out by the coastguard, local dive and fishing boats as well as a specialist police underwater dive team.
Colleagues at Kirklees Council where he worked said they were "devastated".
Mr Dalby worked as a green space operational manager and had been with the local authority for 23 years.
Colin Parr, strategic director for environment and climate change, said: "We're devastated to have learnt about Rob's accident. It has come as a huge shock to the whole of the council.
"During his 23 years with us, Rob's been a huge personality here in Kirklees and is such a popular colleague and friend to so many across the whole of the organisation."
The British Sub Aqua Club said Mr Dalby qualified as a scuba diver in 1996 and was also a member of the Cave Diving Group.
In a statement, the club said: "He was extremely experienced and well respected throughout the cave and scuba diving communities, having logged in excess of 1,500 dives all over the world with Melanie, his wife and scuba diving buddy."
The club said the circumstances around his dive were subject to investigation and could not comment further.
Speaking last week, James Instance, from Falmouth Coastguard, said the 55-year-old diver from Yorkshire had been at a depth of about 38m when his equipment malfunctioned.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.