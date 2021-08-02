Timothy Cawley: Dangerous driver jailed over fatal Leeds crash
- Published
A driver who killed two men and seriously injured three more people in a crash has been jailed for 10 years.
Timothy Cawley, 35, caused the three-car pile-up in Bradford Road, East Ardsley, Leeds, in June 2019
Matthew Wilson, 26, and Ian Broadhurst, 34, passengers in one of the cars, died at the scene.
Cawley, of Westerton Road, Tingley, near Leeds, pleaded guilty to causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving and possession of cocaine.
During his sentencing at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, he was also banned from driving for five years ordered to take an extended driving test once the disqualification expires
Det Con Martyn Burns, of West Yorkshire Police, said the crash "very starkly illustrates the tragic human consequences of dangerous driving".
"The families of Matthew Wilson and Ian Broadhurst have been left utterly devastated at their deaths, and we can only hope that it will bring them some small measure of comfort to know the person responsible has now had to answer for his actions," he said.
