Bradley Gledhill: Six jailed for life for Batley stab murder
- Published
Six people have been jailed for life for stabbing a man to death and attacking two others in a West Yorkshire street.
Bradley Gledhill, 20, from Heckmondwike, died after being assaulted along with two friends on Park Croft in Batley on 21 June 2020.
Four men and two boys have been convicted of his murder after a trial at Leeds Crown Court
The court heard the attack was witnessed by a young child.
Passing sentence, the judge Mr Justice Kerr said the six defendants were "acting together as a gang".
"You thought nothing of killing him in the open air, in the street, in public," he said. "A young child was watching. You thought nothing of the unending pain you would cause Bradley's family. They now suffer that pain each day, their beloved son and brother's life needlessly taken."
The court was told that Mr Gledhill and his two friends had come across their attackers by chance and there was no evidence to suggest they had planned to meet or had any contact before.
All three men suffered significant injuries during the attack and Mr Gledhill was kicked and punched as he lay bleeding and defenceless on the ground, the jury was told.
- Usman Karolia, 20, of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison for murder, attempted murder and assault.
- Ahmed Karolia, 24, of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley was sentenced to a minimum of 16 years in prison for murder and attempted murder.
- Raja Nawaz, 19, Longfield Road, Heckmondwike was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years in prison for murder.
- Nabeel Naseer, 18, of Gordale Close, Dewsbury was sentenced to a minimum of 11 years in prison for murder and attempted murder.
- Irfan Hussain, 17, of Church Walk, Batley, was sentenced to a minimum of 11 years in prison for murder and attempted murder.
- Nikash Hussain, 17, of Low Road, Dewsbury was jailed for a minimum of 10 years for murder.
