West Yorkshire Police detective stole 11 bottles of wine and sandwich
A former detective has admitted gross misconduct after stealing 11 bottles of wine and a sandwich from Aldi and Tesco stores while off duty.
Sean Donoghue, 52, was employed by West Yorkshire Police when he hid wine in his rucksack in Shipley in May 2020.
He was arrested on suspicion of stealing from a shop in Baildon in June 2020.
Donoghue, who recently resigned, would have been dismissed by the force, a misconduct hearing found.
Donoghue stole a total of eight bottles of wine over three consecutive days from 12-14 May 2020 at the Aldi supermarket on Tony Miller Approach in Shipley, the hearing heard.
On 13 June 2020, he took three bottles of wine and a sandwich from Tesco Express on Otley Road in Baildon.
He received a conditional discharge at Bradford Magistrates' Court in September 2020 after pleading guilty, West Yorkshire Police said.
Tesco employee's 'shock'
Barrister Oliver Williamson described Donoghue's actions as "wholly inappropriate and utterly unacceptable".
A doctor was of the opinion Donoghue has a disability as defined by the Equality Act 2010 which is related to his "significant alcohol consumption", the hearing heard.
The barrister said a Tesco employee had expressed "shock" when learning the shoplifter was a serving police officer.
Mr Williamson added: "The appropriate outcome is a finding that Mr Donoghue would have been dismissed if he had not ceased to be a member of the police force."
Nathan Moxon, who chaired the hearing, said Donoghue had several awards and police commendations and no other previous allegations had been made against him.
He said the public would have "sympathy" for his personal difficulties but would be "appalled by his repeated instances of theft".
At Bradford Magistrates' Court he was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a victim surcharge of £22.
