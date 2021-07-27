Bradford child sexual abuse: Authorities apologise after review
Police, council and health bosses in Bradford have apologised to victims of child sexual exploitation in the area for failing to protect them from harm.
It comes after an independent review of cases since 2001 was carried out, to assess whether there were themes and patterns organisations can learn from.
It was commissioned after nine men were jailed over the sexual exploitation of girls who had been in council care.
The Bradford Partnership said it "fully accepts more needs to be done."
The partnership's members include Bradford Council, West Yorkshire Police's Bradford district commander and Bradford District and Craven Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).
In a joint statement, they said: "We want to apologise to the young people identified in this report and any others where the actions of agencies in Bradford has failed to protect them from child sexual exploitation (CSE).
"CSE is a horrendous crime that blights the lives of those who have suffered this form of abuse.
"It is a national issue and, like many places up and down the country, Bradford District has seen a series of cases that have gone back over the last two decades.
"This crime must not be tolerated. All the partners in our district are committed to protecting our children and to working with the police to bring perpetrators of this crime to justice."
A full report is due to be published later.
Clare Hyde was commissioned to write the report by the Bradford Partnership after the nine men were found guilty in 2019 of offences including rape and inciting child prostitution after a trial lasting more than six weeks.
During the trial, the court heard the grooming and abuse began in 2008 when the girls were aged 14, living in a children's home in Bradford.
The jury heard staff could not physically prevent the girls leaving the home but they were aware that one of the girls was "being picked up by multiple Asian males in smart cars."
The partnership's statement added: "The Bradford Partnership have made significant changes to their response and handling of CSE over the past decade putting in place specialist teams and additional resource to this area."
