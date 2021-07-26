Suspected wartime bomb found near Guiseley-Ilkley rail route
What is believed to be an unexploded bomb has been found near a railway line in West Yorkshire, forcing the cancellation of some train services.
The "wartime bomb" was found near the railway tracks between Guiseley and Ilkley earlier, according to train operator Northern.
In a tweet, Northern said: "Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled."
Disruption is expected to last until 13:00 BST, Northern added.
A spokesman for Northern said the operator was looking into "sourcing alternative bus services" as a replacement for the cancelled trains while emergency services "respond to what's believed to be an unexploded bomb".
Northern was notified of the discovery of the device by Network Rail, the spokesman added.
