Tommy Robinson loses High Court libel case
Anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson has lost a High Court libel case brought by a Syrian schoolboy.
Jamal Hijazi, was filmed being attacked in the playground at Almondbury School in Huddersfield in October 2018.
The English Defence League founder, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, claimed Mr Hijazi attacked "young English girls".
Mr Justice Nicklin ruled in Mr Hijazi's favour and granted him £100,000 in damages.
Shortly after the video of the incident went viral, Mr Robinson claimed in two Facebook videos that the teenager was "not innocent and he violently attacks young English girls in his school".
In the clips viewed by nearly one million people, the 38-year-old also claimed Jamal "beat a girl black and blue" and "threatened to stab" another boy at his school, allegations the teenager denies.
During a trial in April, Yaxley-Lennon who represented himself, defended the comments on the basis they were substantially true.