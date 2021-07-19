Ex-West Yorkshire PC Andrew Bell posted indecent images on swinger site
- Published
A police officer said he was "ashamed, embarrassed and disgusted" after he posted an indecent photo of himself on a swingers' website
Former PC Andrew Bell, 39, of West Yorkshire Police, uploaded sexual images of himself and pictures of him in uniform and with his warrant card.
A misconduct hearing heard he also engaged in a sexual relationship with a "vulnerable" woman.
The panel ruled he had committed gross misconduct.
They found Mr Bell to have breached professional standards of behaviour for authority, respect and courtesy and to have shown discreditable conduct.
He would have been sacked if he had not already resigned, the panel added.
The hearing was told that the pictures on the swingers' website were reported in an anonymous message from a member of the public in June 2020.
Mr Bell, who did not attend Monday's hearing in Wakefield, previously admitted the Fab Swingers account was his and both the photographs were of himself.
Mike Percival, a solicitor for West Yorkshire Police, said: "He repeatedly said that he was ashamed, embarrassed and disgusted by his behaviour."
In the allegation of engaging in a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman the panel heard that he met her when she reported her partner for controlling and coercive behaviour.
She also told him she had bi-polar disorder and felt her partner exploited her condition.
'Atrocious' behaviour
Mr Percival told the hearing that Mr Bell gave the woman his Instagram account details and soon began an intimate personal relationship, lasting around four to six weeks.
During that time, he sent sexual images to the woman and received intimate images in return.
The woman later spoke about the relationship to a mental health professional, who initiated a referral to West Yorkshire Police.
Mr Percival said: "He said he could not condone what he had done or provide any sort of defence. He accepted what he'd done looked atrocious."
The solicitor told the panel the woman had been left "feeling uneasy" and "with the feeling of being taken advantage of" by the relationship.
Marcus Waite, chair of the panel, said the misconduct was "of such seriousness, with such grave aggravating features" that Mr Bell would have been dismissed without notice if he had still been employed by the force.
His name will be placed on the police barred list.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.