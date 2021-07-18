Wakefield lake searched after man seen in difficulty in water
- Published
A search is taking place at a West Yorkshire lake after a man was seen getting into difficulty in the water.
Emergency services were called to Pugneys Country Park in Wakefield at about 13:15 BST, West Yorkshire Police said.
Police, fire and ambulance services are currently at the scene but no-one has been found.
The park has been closed and Wakefield Council said it is not expected to be open until Tuesday.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Emergency services attended and an initial search of the lake was carried out to no gain.
"Inquiries are continuing at the scene and an underwater search is now in progress."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.