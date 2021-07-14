Covid: West Yorkshire mayor makes bus station masks mandatory
West Yorkshire's mayor has ordered the use of face coverings to continue in the county's bus stations even after national restrictions are lifted.
Tracy Brabin also urged people to wear masks on all public transport but does not have the powers to enforce it on buses and trains.
She repeated a call for the government to mandate the use of face masks across all public transport networks.
Ms Brabin said 71% of the public supported the continued use of masks.
Bus stations covered by the mayor's order include Batley, Bradford Interchange, Brighouse, Castleford, Cleckheaton, Dewsbury, Halifax, Huddersfield, Keighley, Leeds, Ossett, Pudsey and Pontefract, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
England will move to the final stage of easing Covid restrictions on Monday when almost all legal restrictions on social contact will be removed.
Ms Brabin, who was elected mayor in May, said: "The past 18 months has been incredibly hard for our West Yorkshire communities - no more so than for the vulnerable and for people who have tragically lost loved ones.
"With that in mind, and with 71% of the public supportive of the continued use of face coverings, I am today mandating the use of face coverings across bus stations in West Yorkshire.
"Whilst I would like to go further to include buses and trains, we are doing what is in our power.
"While the vaccination roll-out is impressive, we still have further to go with infections across West Yorkshire still high.
"We have come so far. Let's stick together, support each other so places like West Yorkshire can recover and thrive."
Bobby Morton, national officer for public transport at the drivers' union Unite, said: "It is deeply regrettable that the government has pigheadedly decided to continue with their ill-conceived decision to end the requirement to wear masks on public transport."
He said workers were legally entitled to remove themselves from the workplace if they believed their health was being placed in serious and imminent danger.
Clear guidance needed
The Confederation of Passenger Transport, a group representing more than 1,000 bus and coach operators across the UK, said: "We expect that many people, especially in busy places, will follow the prime minister's call to continue to wear a face covering as a courtesy to others.
"We now need to see clear guidance for operators and customers but, in the absence of regulations, it is important that we respect everyone's right to choose whether to wear a face covering."
West Yorkshire's buses are run by a host of private companies, with Arriva, First and Transdev operating the majority of services.
A spokesperson for First Bus said it was waiting for more detailed guidance from the Department for Transport.
"Government's recommendation is to wear face coverings if you come into contact with people you don't normally meet in enclosed and crowded spaces," it added.
"We accept that this is our customers' personal choice and we will encourage everyone to respect their fellow passengers on board our services and follow government recommendations."
