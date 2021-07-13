Wakefield: Woman charged after three hurt in police van crash
- Published
A woman has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a car crashed into a parked police van.
Three people, including an on duty police officer, were seriously injured in the collision, which happened on Westgate in Wakefield on Sunday.
Karolina Serafin, 24, of Tenby Grove, Worksop, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
She was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 10 August.
West Yorkshire Police said a woman injured in the incident is in critical condition while the officer and another man remain in a serious condition in hospital.
Officers are keen to speak to witnesses who helped remove the driver of the Renault Megane which crashed into the police van.
The force has also appealed for a taxi driver who was at the scene to come forward.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.