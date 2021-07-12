Heckmondwike murder inquiry: Four held after man killed by car
- Published
Four people have been arrested after a man was knocked down and killed by a car in a residential street.
The incident happened shortly after a confrontation between two groups on Indus Close in Heckmondwike on Sunday night, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 51-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died in the early hours of Monday.
Two men, both aged 26, and two women, aged 25 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 35-year-old man was also arrested for affray in connection with the "disorder incident", police said.
They said the disturbance started when a number of people in a black Mercedes A Class car became involved in a dispute with the victim and others.
The car which struck the victim then "made off from the scene", police said, but had since been recovered for examination.
Det Ch Insp Marc Bowes, from West Yorkshire Police's homicide and major enquiry team, said: "This has quite clearly been a very serious incident on a residential street.
"I am appealing for witnesses to both the collision and the dispute which took place on Indus Close just beforehand."
