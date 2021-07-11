Wakefield: PC and pedestrians injured in police van crash
A police officer and two other pedestrians have been seriously injured after a car crashed into a parked police van.
It happened at about 01:25 BST on Westgate in Wakefield when a Renault Megane hit the police vehicle.
All three were taken to hospital in a serious condition, with the driver suffering minor injuries.
A 24-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
She's also being held on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen of breath.
West Yorkshire Police said the police officer was on duty at the time of the crash, with Westgate closed from Mulberry Way to Ings Road for investigative work.
The crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as it involved a police vehicle, the force added.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
