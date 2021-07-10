Covid-19: Leeds Rhinos stars in visit to vaccination centre
More than 50 Leeds Rhinos players and staff have visited Elland Road's Covid-19 vaccination centre to encourage others to get their jab.
The group visit included members of the men's and women's rugby league sides and the netball team.
The mass vaccination centre is currently seeing about 2,000 people a day, with more than 514,000 people in the city having had at least one jab.
People aged over 18 are encouraged to phone 119 or book their jab online.
James Donaldson, loose forward for the Rhinos, said: "Everyone's getting on board now, especially the under 30s, so I thought it was my time to come get my vaccine and help protect everyone else out there.
"[Covid] has gone through the camp two or three times now; once one of us gets it we all get it so it does hit hard; I've had it myself.
"I think I'm this indestructible man being a rugby player, but it hit me like a ton of bricks so it's great to get my vaccine now and help me going forward."
According to the NHS in Leeds, more than 367,000 people have been double-jabbed, with 98% of over-50s vaccinated and 76% of those aged 18 to 49.
Those with existing bookings for a second dose are being encouraged to bring their appointments forward from a 12-week interval to eight weeks.
Matt Prior, Leeds Rhinos prop, said: "The needle didn't hurt at all.
"Don't be nervous about it, get down here and get it done - the sooner we all get vaccinated the sooner everything can get back to normal and that's the outcome that we all want."
