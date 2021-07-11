Euro 2020: Leeds couple on opposing sides for final
- Published
For millions of fans across the country tonight's Euro 2020 final will either end in joy or despair, but for one family it will be a win either way.
Daniel Furniss and his Italian wife, Carlotta, live in Leeds with their children Federico and Francesca.
While both follow Leeds United, the couple will divide between the Three Lions and the Azzuri for one day.
But it will be a friendly rivalry, with Mrs Furniss admitting: "We can't lose, it's a win, win for our house."
For England victory will earn them a first major tournament triumph for 55 years, while Italy head into the final unbeaten in 33 matches.
Mr Furniss said both teams were quite evenly-matched, but for different reasons.
"We've got perhaps slightly more high-profile, skilful players, but the Italians have got experience and that Italian mindset of winning matches at big tournaments, like they did against the Spanish [in the semi-final]," he said.
"I was a bag of nerves, pacing up and down in the living room and my wife just sat there saying 'we will win this, no problem'.
He said he harboured "a bit of a soft spot" for Roberto Mancini's side, but if England won "Carlotta will never hear the end of it".
However, he added: "I know full well if we get beaten I'll just have it all summer."
As for what's on the menu, Mr Furniss said the Sunday roast was being swapped for "pizza and John Smiths".
He said he would also be outnumbered as they had some Italian friends coming round to watch the game, and he couldn't even rely on the support of the family dog, Bruno.
"We actually got him from Wales so he's not even English," he said.
Mrs Furniss said: "I know England are the favourites and Italy was a bit of a surprise - I didn't expect them to get to the final.
"If they were to win it would be amazing for the country, some good news to cheer people up."
Unlike her husband, she also relishes the prospect of the match going to penalties.
"I quite like them," she said.
But whatever the result, "we feel like we can't lose, it's a win, win for our house on Sunday," she added.
One thing both agree on is the contribution made to the England campaign by midfielder Kalvin Phillips - dubbed the Yorkshire Pirlo in reference to Italy legend Andrea Pirlo.
"Every morning I drink my coffee from my Kalvin Phillips cup," Mrs Furniss said.
"I have one cup with Kalvin and one with [Leeds Utd manager] Marcelo Bielsa."
But, she said if Italy were to win she would also add a Federico Chiesa mug to her collection.
As for Mr Furniss, she said if he gets too excited - as he did when Leeds won the Championship - he would be banished to the garage again.
"There is electricity and water so he will be alright," she added.