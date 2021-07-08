BBC News

Asda HQ bomb scare in Leeds triggered by returned goods

image captionThe suspect package was found in the morning post at Asda's head office in Great Wilson Street, Leeds

A customer returning electrical items triggered a bomb scare at Asda's head office in Leeds, police said.

The supermarket chain's headquarters in Great Wilson Street was evacuated after a "suspect package" was discovered among items of mail just after 11:00 BST.

A police cordon was put in place and surrounding roads were sealed off.

An investigation by Army bomb disposal officers found the parcel contained returned electrical products.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police thanked the public for their patience and said the cordon and road closures had been lifted.

