Asda HQ bomb scare in Leeds triggered by returned goods
A customer returning electrical items triggered a bomb scare at Asda's head office in Leeds, police said.
The supermarket chain's headquarters in Great Wilson Street was evacuated after a "suspect package" was discovered among items of mail just after 11:00 BST.
A police cordon was put in place and surrounding roads were sealed off.
An investigation by Army bomb disposal officers found the parcel contained returned electrical products.
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police thanked the public for their patience and said the cordon and road closures had been lifted.
