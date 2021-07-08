Euro 2020: Kalvin Phillips' friends presented with semi-final shirt
Friends of England midfielder Kalvin Phillips said they were thrilled to receive his match shirt following the Three Lions' 2-1 win over Denmark.
More than 66,000 spectators watched the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley on Wednesday.
Among the crowd were several of Phillips' friends, including Micaiah Williams from Leeds.
Mr Williams said it was an amazing experience and Phillips was an inspiration to everyone.
The victory means England's 55-year wait to reach a major men's final is over, with Gareth Southgate's team now preparing to take on Italy in Sunday's showdown.
Speaking about the game, Mr Williams said: "I don't know how it looked on TV, but being there was just crazy.
"The atmosphere was absolutely amazing.
"Since fans haven't been allowed in [to stadiums] for so long it just felt amazing being there - the whole experience was just surreal," he said.
Mr Williams said the Leeds United player's performance against Denmark was outstanding.
"That's why he stayed on for the full 120 minutes and still had energy until the last second," he said.
"It's great to see just a normal, humble guy doing so well."
Looking ahead to Sunday's clash with Italy, Mr Williams said: "The way the semi-final was I can't imagine what the final will be like."
He is predicting a 2-1 England win.
The match will be shown live on BBC One.
