Euro 2020: Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker inspiring a new generation
- Published
England's football heroes are inspiring a new generation of youngsters to believe they can achieve, say the stars' former teachers.
Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are among a Yorkshire contingent which has helped the team reach the semi-finals of the European Championships.
Claire Beswick, who taught Phillips as a youngster in Leeds, said the midfielder's "cheeky smile" had never changed.
"He always had it," she added.
Ms Beswick, co-head of Whingate Primary School in Armley, said the team's success, and in particular the starring role of her former pupil, was a "massive accomplishment" and a positive thing for today's students.
"For all of the children it is something to aspire to, not necessarily just for the football, but that you can achieve your dream," she said.
Fellow co-head Karen Loney, remembered Phillips, who has started every game in the Euro 2020 tournament, as a young man who was passionate about sport, especially football.
As well as being a pleasure to spend time with, he always worked hard, she said.
"He is such a great role model, not only because of his talent, but also because of his personal qualities and the way he presents himself.
"He is inspiring to many of the children, they are all really excited to know Kalvin came here," she added.
Defenders Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, John Stones and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin all call South Yorkshire home, despite playing for clubs around the country.
Eileen Hetherington taught Walker PE at High Storrs School in Sheffield before he grew up to become the pacy right-back he is known as today.
Ms Hetherington said the Manchester City star had been a "skinny" thing at school, but very fast on his feet.
"He's still go the speed by the looks of it," she said.
"He was just a very happy, cheeky little chap. Now he's a grown man and playing brilliantly."
She said his success was down to his "dedication and born talent".
"I am glad he's got the determination and dedication to keep going. It's inspirational for the young kids at school as well, fabulous."
